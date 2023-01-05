Director Masaaki Yuasa to Appear at Inu-Oh Screening in Los Angeles on January 11

The official Twitter account of GKIDS announced on Wednesday that INU-OH , Masaaki Yuasa 's musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: Inu-Oh no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, will have a special screening on January 11 at The Landmark Westwood theater in Los Angeles. The screening will feature a Q&A with director Yuasa and a live biwa performance by Yukihiro Gotō .

The film opened in Japan in May 2022.

GKIDS began screening the film in U.S. theaters in August 12, 2022, and the movie earned US$97,062 on its opening day. The film screened in approximately 350 theaters. The movie earned US$293,754 in the U.S. as of August 18, 2022. GKIDS released the film digitally on December 20 and will release the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with distribution by Shout! Factory on January 24.

The film received a Golden Globe Awards nomination for the Best Motion Picture – Animated category. The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on NBC on January 10.