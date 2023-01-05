×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Director Masaaki Yuasa to Appear at Inu-Oh Screening in Los Angeles on January 11

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Screening features live biwa performance by Yukihiro Gotō

The official Twitter account of GKIDS announced on Wednesday that INU-OH, Masaaki Yuasa's musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa's Heike Monogatari: Inu-Oh no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, will have a special screening on January 11 at The Landmark Westwood theater in Los Angeles. The screening will feature a Q&A with director Yuasa and a live biwa performance by Yukihiro Gotō.

The film opened in Japan in May 2022.

GKIDS began screening the film in U.S. theaters in August 12, 2022, and the movie earned US$97,062 on its opening day. The film screened in approximately 350 theaters. The movie earned US$293,754 in the U.S. as of August 18, 2022. GKIDS released the film digitally on December 20 and will release the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with distribution by Shout! Factory on January 24.

The film received a Golden Globe Awards nomination for the Best Motion Picture – Animated category. The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on NBC on January 10.

Source: GKIDS' Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives