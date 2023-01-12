Psycho-Pass Providence 10th Anniversary Film Unveils Returning Staff & Cast, May 12 Debut

The official website for the Pyscho-Pass anime franchise revealed the staff, cast, and May 12 opening date for the Psycho-Pass Providence 10th anniversary film on Friday that. The site also unveiled a new visual for the film, seen below.

As previously announced, Naoyoshi Shiotani is returning to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami is back as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata , who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2 . Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returns as character designer and chief animation director. Other returning staff members include Makiko Suzuki as color key artist, Shūichi Kusamori as art director, GEMBA for the 3D CGI, Eiji Arai as compositing director of photography, Yoshinori Murakami as the editor, Yūgo Kanno as the film composer, and Yoshikazu Iwanami as the sound director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi .

The film reunites the following cast members from the franchise 's previous entries:

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan in January 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan in February 2019. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan in March 2019.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered on October 24, 2019, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.