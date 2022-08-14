Psycho-Pass Anime Launches 10th Anniversary With New Film

The Psycho-Pass anime is launching a 10th anniversary project in October, and production on the franchise 's latest work, the Gekijō-Ban Psycho-Pass Providence film, has been green-lit.

Naoyoshi Shiotani is returning to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing.





The 10th anniversary project carries the theme of "gratitude" for fans, and voice actor Tomokazu Seki (Shinya Kōgami) serves as its ambassador. The first season's Psycho-Pass Radio program is returning on the Internet Radio Station Onsen and Spotify on the second Friday of every month, starting in September. Kenji Nojima (Nobuchika Ginoza) will be the host.

In addition, the Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater will hold a campaign with goods with exclusive illustrations and a collaboration food menu from September 3, 2022 to August 31, 2023. The cafe will screen the first season again starting in October, and it also celebrates the birthdays of 13 key characters starting with Kōgami's on August 16.

The "Psycho-Tour in Loft" campaign will travel to Loft stores starting with Aichi's Loft Nagoya on November 2, before going to Kyoto, Fukuoka, Sendai, Osaka, Tokyo, and Yokohama. The campaign will feature goods using the 10th anniversary main visual above as well as goods with exclusive illustrations by character designer Naoyuki Onda .

The Psycho-Pass -Online Exhibition- will have a soft advance opening from December 2 to December 12, before its formal grand opening from December 19 to February 28. It will display key scenes from the three television anime seasons, and also sell goods will exclusive illustrations.

The anime's official fan club Psycho-Box is opening a 10th anniversary page to offer various exclusive content and sell goods will exclusive illustrations of Ginoza.

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan in January 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan in February 2019. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan in March 2019.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered on October 24, 2019, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer.

Source: Comic Natalie