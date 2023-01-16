Kenta Shinohara Does Not Plan on Weekly Serialization After Finishing Witch Watch Manga

author says he will be 'physically unable' to serialize weekly

Witch Watch manga creator Kenta Shinohara revealed on the official Witch Watch Twitter account on Sunday that he will not do a weekly manga serialization after he concludes Witch Watch , saying he is "physically unable" to do so, even if he wanted to. He also added he does not know when the manga will end due to its episodic nature, but hopes that he can continue it as long as possible.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the manga's story:

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend NIko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space .

Shinohara launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2021. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 4.

Shinohara published the Sket Dance manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011-2012 and an OVA in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Shinohara's award-winning Astra Lost in Space manga ran on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in from 2016 to 2017 and had five volumes. Viz Media released the manga in English. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.