The Klutzy Witch Anime Film Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The Klutzy Witch

Rakudai Majo

Yōko Hikasa as Megaira, the Witch of Darkness sealed inside the Black Quartz Bracelet

as Megaira, the Witch of Darkness sealed inside the Black Quartz Bracelet Rie Tanaka as Reia, Fūka's mother, and the queen of the Silver Castle

as Reia, Fūka's mother, and the queen of the Silver Castle Jun Fukuyama as Abel, a key character in the film's story

The official website for(The Klutzy Witch: Fūka and the Dark Witch), the anime film of's) children's book series, revealed three new cast members for the film on Thursday. The new cast members include ():

The main cast include:

Honoka Inoue as Fūka (center in image above)

as Fūka (center in image above) Mutsumi Tamura as Chitose (left), Fūka's childhood friend

as Chitose (left), Fūka's childhood friend Manaka Iwami as Karin (right), another of Fūka's childhood friends

as Karin (right), another of Fūka's childhood friends Kensho Ono as Keith, a mysterious boy known as the Prince of the Black Castle

as Keith, a mysterious boy known as the Prince of the Black Castle Ayane Sakura as Lilica, a purple-haired girl who is key to the story

The film will open on March 31.

The book series is set in a wondrous world with witches and wizards. The story follows the klutzy apprentice witch Fūka when she breaks the seal of a dark witch who once almost destroyed the world.

Takayuki Hamana ( The Beast Player Erin , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ) is directing the film at Production I.G Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Riddle Story of Devil , Cardfight!! Vanguard G , takt op. Destiny ) is penning the script. Marumi Sugita ( Selection Project chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The first volume, Rakudai Majo wa Princess (The Klutzy Witch Is a Princess), shipped in October 2006. The franchise has 17 novels and one book of short stories. The most recent novel, Rakudai Majo to Yami no Kyūden (The Klutzy Witch and the Dark Palace), shipped in October 2013.

Sources: The Klutzy Witch film's website, Comic Natalie