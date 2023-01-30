Grand Rapids Comic-Con Spring Fling Event Hosts Yuji Kaida, Mari Shimizu

Event takes place at Kalamazoo Expo Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on April 14-16

Image courtesy of Grand Rapids Comic-Con

The staff of the "Grand Rapids Comic-Con Spring Fling Road Trip" event announced on Saturday that it will host Yuji Kaida andat its event on April 14 and April 16. The event will take place at Kalamazoo Expo Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Yuji Kaida is renowned as the "Kaiju Artist" for his work on giant monsters. He has previously worked on promotional and visual art for tokusatsu works like Ultraman, and more recently, the 2014 Godzilla film. He won the 28th Seiun Award in the art category in 1997. His latest work is a Japanese poster for the Ready Player One film.

Mari Shimizu is best known for playing Atom in the Astro Boy anime. Her other notable roles include Ricky in Black Jack , , Adam in Undersea Super Train: Marine Express , Bero in Humanoid Monster Bem , Jim Hawkins in Treasure Island , and Prince Alor in Voltron .



