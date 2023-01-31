Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō Anime Reveals Main Cast, 2023 TV Premiere

The official website for the anime of Piroya 's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō (The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch) manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's two main cast members, new visual, and 2023 television premiere.

©ピロヤ・COMICメテオ／でこぼこ魔女製作委員会

Nana Mizuki plays Viola (left in visual above), while Aoi Koga plays Alissa (right).

The gag comedy centers on Alissa, who is a witch who lives alone in a forest. One day she finds a human baby, and she names her Viola. Alissa raises Viola for 16 years, but Viola grows beyond even Alissa's imagination. The comedy series focuses on the parent-and-child relationship where appearances are deceiving as to who is the parent and who is the child.

Piroya launched the manga on Flex Comix Inc. 's Comic Meteor website in July 2019. Flex Comix Inc. published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in September 2022.