Kanon Visual Novel's Switch Version Ships on April 20

©2023 Visual Art's/Key/Prototype

Visual Art's/Key announced that it will release itsvisual novel for theSwitch on April 20.

The game will feature full voice acting. There will also be color readjustments and HD resolution.

Kanon is the debut work of visual novel company Visual Art's/Key, and remains one of their most iconic works. The game originally debuted for PC in 1999. Visual novel fans consider it one of the first "nakige" (crying game), which focuses on tragic yet cathartic plotlines with cute heroines. Naoki Hisaya and Jun Maeda wrote the game, and Maeda also composed the music. Itaru Hinoue drew the character designs. Since the game's original 1999 release, the game has been ported to many different platforms.

The novel inspired a 2002 television anime adaptation by Toei Animation , as well as the Kanon Kazahana OVA in 2003 also by Toei Animation . In 2006, Kyoto Animation produced a new television anime adaptation. ADV Films released the anime on DVD in 2008, and Funimation completed the release in 2009.