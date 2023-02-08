Ghost Trick Game Gets Remastered Version for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC This Summer

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that CAPCOM will release a remastered version of its Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective game on the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

The game is a remastered version of the original Nintendo DS game, which debuted in Japan in 2010, and in the West in 2011. Players take on the role of Sissel, a ghost that can possess objects to manipulate them. Players must use this ability to thwart the death of various characters and find out the truth behind Sissel's murder.

Shu Takumi , the director of the Ace Attorney games, also directed Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective .

Source: Ghost Trick's website