Ghost Trick Game Gets Remastered Version for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC This Summer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that CAPCOM will release a remastered version of its Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective game on the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.
The game is a remastered version of the original Nintendo DS game, which debuted in Japan in 2010, and in the West in 2011. Players take on the role of Sissel, a ghost that can possess objects to manipulate them. Players must use this ability to thwart the death of various characters and find out the truth behind Sissel's murder.
Shu Takumi, the director of the Ace Attorney games, also directed Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.
Source: Ghost Trick's website