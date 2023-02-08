Shufunotomo Infos Takes Over Part of Imagica Image Works' Animation, Webtoon Business

© 2019 Shufunotomo Infos Co.,LTD.

Media companyGroup announced on Tuesday that it will move part of the animation production and webtoon business of itssubsidiary company to its publishing company subsidiarybeginning in April.

The company made the move as part of its expansion and revitalization of its IP business to a global market, and to promote IP from within the Imagica Group, as well as IPs from other publishers.

Shufunotomo Infos publishes such magazines as Seiyū Grand Prix and S Cawaii! , and also runs the Hero Bunko light novel label.

IMAGICA Image Works has done supporting animation production on such anime as Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , and Fate/Apocrypha .

Source: Shufunotomo Infos