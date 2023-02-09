Crunchyroll Expo 'Hits Pause' On This Year's Event

to "focus on attending a growing roster of expos and festivals around the world"

revealed on Thursday that it is "hitting pause" on this year'sExpo event. The company stated that it is deciding to "focus on attending a growing roster of expos and festivals around the world."

Crunchyroll did not reveal when the event wil return.

This year's Crunchyroll Expo was scheduled for August 4-6 in San Jose, California.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 took place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 could use their tickets at last year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event in 2021 in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021.

Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Email correspondence