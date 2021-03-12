Crunchyroll Expo Goes Virtual for Its 2021 Event

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that this year's Crunchyroll Expo convention will be a virtual event from August 5-7 in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The event's staff will reveal more details for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 next month.

Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can roll them over again for next year's in-person event, regardless of if prices change, or can request a full refund.

This year's physical Crunchyroll Expo was scheduled take place on August 6-8 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Crunchyroll announced last June that it canceled this year's physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The convention moved to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Crunchyroll