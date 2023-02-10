Ballmasterz: Rubicon Special's Trailer Previews Animation by Akira Animation Director Takashi Nakamura, Studio 4°C

Special for Ballmasterz: 9009 animated series premieres on February 20

Adult Swim began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for Ballmastrz: Rubicon , an animated special for the Ballmastrz: 9009 series, with animation director Takashi Nakamura ( Akira animation director and character designer, Fantastic Children , Robot Carnival , Yatterman ) and Studio 4°C ( Detroit Metal City , Mind Game , Tekkon Kinkreet ).

The special, a sequel of the series' second season, will premiere on Adult Swim on February 20 at 12:00 p.m. (effectively, February 21). It will stream on HBO Max and digital retailers on February 21. PFFR is producing the special.

©Studio 4°C, PFFR

The Ballmasterz: 9009 animated series debuted on Adult Swim in 2018, and it has aired for two seasons. The show has also aired on Toonami .

Source: Press release