Bunta Kinami's Alice-san Chi no Iroribata Manga Ends on March 17

Manga about woman cooking on her childhood home's hearth launched in October 2020

Alice-san Chi no Iroribata

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's(Beside the Hearth at Alice-san's House) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 17.

The manga centers on Alice, who goes back to her childhood home after living in Tokyo for 10 years. Her home is a traditional Japanese house with a sunken hearth, which she has always enjoyed cooking with. She reunites with her childhood friend Harumi, and they begin to strike up a relationship again.

Kinami launched the manga in Ultra Jump in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2022.

Kinami launched the RWBY: The Official Manga manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2018, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published three volumes for the manga. Viz Media published the manga as part of its Shonen Jump subscription, and also released it in print volumes.