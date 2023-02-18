Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Theme Song Artists, More Cast, New Visual

The staff for the television anime of toufu 's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ( LV1 Maō to One Room Yūsha ) manga revealed the show's promotional video, new visual, theme song artists, more cast, and more staff on Saturday.

MADKID will perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne will perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport." Yōko Hikasa joins the cast as Zenia.

The anime will premiere this year.

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE . Toshiya Ono ( Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Shadows House ) is overseeing the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) is designing the characters. R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , The Slime Diaries , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

Houbunsha began publishing the ongoing manga on its Comic Fuz website in March 2019.

