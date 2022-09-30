Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals 2023 Debut

More cast, main staff, teaser visual also revealed

Kadokawa revealed on Saturday that the television anime of toufu 's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ( LV1 Maō to One Room Yūsha ) manga will premiere in 2023. Kadokawa also revealed a teaser promotional video, a teaser visual, more cast members, and the show's main staff.

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono ( Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Shadows House ) is overseeing the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) is designing the characters.

The new cast includes:

The previously revealed cast includes:

Yūichi Nakamura as Max

as Max Naomi Ōzora as Demon Lord

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

Houbunsha began publishing the manga on its Comic Fuz website in March 2019. Houbunsha will publish the seventh volume on October 3.

Source: Press release