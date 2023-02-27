The Dangers in My Heart Anime's Teaser Reveals More Staff, Theme Songs, April 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video and a new main visual. The video reveals the anime's first footage, April 1 premiere date, and more staff. It also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Shayō" (Setting Sun) by yorushika , and reveals the anime's ending theme song "Sū Sentimental" (Some Sentimental) by Kohana Lam.

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The additional staff members include:

Previously announced cast includes:

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Sound! Euphonium , Steins;Gate ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is designing the characters. The composer kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music. Sakurai is credited with the original story.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on March 8. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga's sixth volume on July 18.