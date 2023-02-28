Manga Up! Global Adds The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love Manga

Square Enix 's Manga UP! service launched the the following manga in English in the last week:

©Roy ©Ranran/SQUARE ENIX

Title:Release date: February 24Manga Creator(s):(story),(art),(character design)Summary: Upon his sudden death, middle-agedbusinessman Ryoma Takebayashi finds himself in a curious situation. Three gods request his cooperation in their divine plot, which requires him to reincarnate in another world as a young boy! Equipped with magic, young Ryoma undertakes a carefree existence in the forest, leisurely learning more about his new abilities and surroundings. And when he encounters slimes like those in video games from his former life, Ryoma uses his newfound magical powers to get creative with his research! Will the gods get more than they bargained for in Ryoma?!

Ranran launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in November 2017. The manga is based on Roy 's light novel series of the same name. Roy began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2015. The light novel series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020 and a second season premiered on January 8.

Square Enix Manga & Books is also releasing the manga in English.



©Cocoa Fujiwara/SQUARE ENIX

Title:Manga Creator(s):Release date: February 25Summary: In search of independence and solitude, the sharp-tongued Ririchiyo Shirakiin moves to the Maison de Ayakashi, an apartment building full of wealthy tenants, which has its own Secret Service. Ririchiyo is eager to be alone, but upon her arrival, she is greeted by Soushi, an SS agent arranged for her by her parents. Ririchiyo tries to turn away, but Soushi's dogged devotion to his new mistress will not be deterred. The threats against the residents of the Maison de Ayakashi are not to be taken lightly, after all. And despite his puppylike demeanor, Soushi is not to be trifled with...

Fujiwara launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in 2009 and ended it in 2014. An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2012.

Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.



©NAOE/SQUARE ENIX

Title:Release date: February 27Manga Creator(s):Summary: Shiny new high school first-year Akira is as ordinary as they come. He's awkward, has terrible grades, and loves manga. In fact, the only thing that really sets him apart from his peers is his staunch determination to follow in his late father's footsteps as a police officer.

NAOE launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in April 2020.

Square Enix Manga & Books is also releasing the manga in English.



©Touya/SQUARE ENIX ©Yoimachi/SQUARE ENIX

Akuyaku Reijō wa Dekai Route ni Hairimashita!?

Title:Release date: February 28Manga Creator(s):(story),(character design),(art),(composition)Summary: In my past life, I was an unpopular woman nearing her thirties. However, when I died, I got reincarnated in a dating sim as the villainess, Luciana. At this rate, I'll face a hopeless future of exile in a punishment event... And that's bad! I'm going to do my best to avoid all the romantic interests in the game and live a peaceful new life so that I can escape that event!But... Why are they all approaching me?!I want to stay low-key, but the people around me just won't leave me alone!

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in February 2022. It is based on Touya 's light novel series of the same name. Touya launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2020.



Source: Email correspondence