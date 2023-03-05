News
Shueisha to Publish Bentame Jump Magazine With Educational Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 14th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will publish a special-issue manga magazine titled Bentame Jump (a combination of the Japanese word "benkyō," which means "study," and the English word "entertainment"), on April 1. The magazine will feature educational one-shots and serialized manga from famous manga creators, and is aimed at "all elementary and middle school kids who love curiosity, and all grown-ups who haven't forgetten their curiosity!"
The official Twitter account for the Haikyu!! franchise posted an image of the announcement.
「少年ジャンプ」が本気で作る新創刊の学習マンガ誌「勉タメジャンプ」にて古舘先生の新作が登場！— ハイキュー!!.com (@haikyu_com) March 5, 2023
なんてことのない犬の暮らしを見ながら、英語が学べるゆるゆるな作品になってます！
4月1日の発売をお楽しみに！ pic.twitter.com/cjSZldDvRc
Some of the featured manga creators and their study manga in the magazine include:
- Karada no Fushigi (The Mysteries of the Body) by Boichi (Dr. Stone)
- Pyramid no Himitsu (Secrets of the Pyramids) by Ryūhei Tamura (Beelzebub)
- Kantan Recipe (Simple Recipes) by Taishi Tsutsui (We Never Learn)
- YouTube Kyōshitsu (YouTube Classroom) by Tomohiro Hasegawa (Spring Weapon No. 1)
- Inu to Eigo (Dog and English) by Haruichi Furudate (Haikyu!!)
Shueisha launched the "Bentame Project" in January, and published the Hyaku Jū Gattai (Hundred Beasts Combination) manga by Yorudon in Saikyō Jump magazine. The manga focuses on battles of animal combinations, and lets readers learn about the ecology of living things.
Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 14, Haikyu!! franchise's official Twitter account