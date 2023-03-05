Shueisha to Publish Bentame Jump Magazine With Educational Manga

The 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will publish a special-issue manga magazine titled Bentame Jump (a combination of the Japanese word "benkyō," which means "study," and the English word "entertainment"), on April 1. The magazine will feature educational one-shots and serialized manga from famous manga creators, and is aimed at "all elementary and middle school kids who love curiosity, and all grown-ups who haven't forgetten their curiosity!"

The official Twitter account for the Haikyu!! franchise posted an image of the announcement.

Some of the featured manga creators and their study manga in the magazine include:

Shueisha launched the "Bentame Project" in January, and published the Hyaku Jū Gattai (Hundred Beasts Combination) manga by Yorudon in Saikyō Jump magazine. The manga focuses on battles of animal combinations, and lets readers learn about the ecology of living things.