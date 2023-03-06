Live-Action 'Wave, Listen to Me!' Show Reveals More Cast, April 21 Premiere

TV Asahi revealed on Monday three cast members and the April 21 premiere for the live-action series adaptation of Hiroaki Samura 's Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure ) manga.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Nanoka Hara as Mizuho Nanba, the assistant director of MRS

as Mizuho Nanba, the assistant director of MRS Kazuki Kitamura as Kanetsugu Matō, the chief director of the MRS production team

as Kanetsugu Matō, the chief director of the MRS production team Ryota Katayose of GENERATIONS as Chūya Nakahara, an employee at the soup curry restaurant Voyager

The show will air on TV Asahi and 2 other affiliates.

Fūka Koshiba (live-action Kiki's Delivery Service , Sadako DX, seen below) stars as protagonist Minare Koda. Koshiba turned her hair blond for the first time in her life for this role.

Takashi Sumida , Osamu Katayama , and Hisashi Ueda are directing the series, with scripts by Kazunao Furuya . Yuki Hayashi and Shōgo Yamashiro are composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The stage is Sapporo, Hokkaido. One night, our heroine, Minare Koda, spills her heartbroken woes to a radio station worker she meets while out drinking one night. The next day, she hears a recording of her pitiful grumbling being played live over the air. Minare storms into the station in a rage, only to then be duped by the station director into doing an impromptu talk show explaining her harsh dialogue. With just one recording, the many eccentric facets of Minare's life begin to pull every which direction as she falls ever deeper into the world of radio.

Samura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in July 2014. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in January 2022. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2018 and released new chapters worldwide (except Japan) as they launch in Japan. Kodansha USA Publishing removed the title from Crunchyroll earlier this year on January 31.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime both subtitled and with an English dub .