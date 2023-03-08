Seven Seas Licenses We Started a Threesome!, Shin Plus-Sized Elf, The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level Manga

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

We Started a Threesome!

Shin Plus-Sized Elf

Training Mister Sakurada

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andmanga.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of Aki Katsu 's We Started a Threesome! ( 3 Partner Hajimemashita!! ) manga in December. The company describes the manga:

Ria, Suisei, and Emito are childhood friends who fell in love with each other. Now they share a home as a married throuple! In the morning Ria and Suisei commute to work, and at night Emito cooks delicious meals he hopes they'll enjoy. Follow their daily lives as they face challenges, celebrate victories, and indulge in the more intimate side of marriage together.

Katsu launched the manga Shogakukan 's "e Big Comic 4" website in December 2018, and ended it in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in June 2021.

Katsu ( Psychic Academy , The Vision of Escaflowne ) has been drawing Futari H ( Manga Sutra ), which describes itself as a "love bible" or a "user's manual" for people in love, in Young Animal and Young Animal Arashi since 1997. Hakusensha published the manga's 82nd compiled book volume in November 2020.

Katsu launched a spinoff manga titled Futari H Another on Hakusensha 's new Harem manga website in November 2018.

The original Futari H manga inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) series in 2002 and 2014, a live-action series in 2000, and three live-action films between 2011 and 2012. It then inspired another two live-action film adaptations in April and May 2019.

Tokyopop published Katsu's The Vision of Escaflowne , Psychic Academy , and Manga Sutra in North America. Media Blasters licensed and released the 2002 OVAs on DVD in North America under the title Step up love story .

Seven Seas Entertainment

Shin Plus-Sized Elf

Plus-Sized Elf

will release the first volume of's) manga in print in September 2023. The company will also release new editions of the earler) manga with new covers, beginning with the first volume in August. The new editions reflect the newreleases of the volumes in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes Shin Plus-Sized Elf :

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this lovable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?

Synecdoche launched Shin Plus-Sized Elf in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 20.

Plus-Sized Elf launched in Wani Books ' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten , and then resumed in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 20, and released the seventh volume on February 20.

Seven Seas Entertainment

The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level

Shiro Majutsushi wa Yūsha no Level o Agetakunai

Irie Izumi was summoned to a fantasy world to defeat the Demon King...but first he needs to grow more powerful. In his quest to level up his skills, he forms a party with the voluptuous white mage Sheena. If Irie triumphs against the Demon King, however, he'll return to his world—and the lovestruck Sheena has no intention of letting that happen. She'll pull out all the stops to keep him from getting stronger, including wearing sexy outfits and distracting him in the middle of battle! Will Irie ever be able to concentrate on leveling up, or will Sheena's schemes succeed?

will release the first volume of's) manga both digitally and in print in January 2024. The company describes the manga:

Kirie launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in March 2020. Flex Comix will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on Friday.



Seven Seas Entertainment

Training Mister Sakurada

Seven Seas

Sakurada Hajime is thirsty—for a girlfriend and a good time. He can't get enough of women, even though they've been steadily losing interest in him since the playboy days of his 20s. The new junior in his department, Mibu Seiichiro, is hogging all the babes and the promotions, and worse, he's such a great guy, Sakurada can't even begrudge the man's success. But when Sakurada awakens in a love hotel, all tied up, it's Mibu who strolls through the door. He's got a shocking revelation and plans to ruin Sakurada's whole week with a marathon of kink play and revenge! What's Sakurada to do, especially once he notices he's beginning to enjoy it?

will release's) manga both digitally and in print in November 2023 under itslabel. The company describes the manga:

Azuma released the manga under Takeshobo 's Reiji Uno! label in September 2019.



Seven Seas Entertainment

Into the Tentacle Cave

Inbi na Dōkutsu no Sono Oku de

Deep in the tunnels of an abandoned mine lurks a demon that absorbs the power of anything it touches: the Black Ooze. When it consumes its first human male, it acquires both intelligence and ravenous sexual desire, much to the distress of a sorceress who mistakenly enters its domain. The heroes who seek glory and riches in these caverns are about to learn why monsters should be feared!

will release the first volume of's) manga digitally and in print in October under itsimprint. The company describes the manga:

Abi launched the manga in Nico Nico Seiga and ComicWalker under Kadokawa 's Comic Vamp label in December 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in November 2022.

The manga is based on Umetane 's original story which serialized in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō story website's Nocturne Novels male adult section in August 2013. The latest chapter serialized in May 2022. Kadokawa began releasing an edited version of the story digitally in November 2015, with art by Afukuro . Beginning with the sixth volume, the artist changed to Tsukineko. The 16th volume debuted on January 13.

Shueisha is also publishing another story based on Umetane 's original story titled Isekai Jūrin -Inbi na Dōkutsu no Sono Oku de- , with art by Bonnie. The first volume debuted in July 2020, and the fourth volume debuted in May 2022.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.