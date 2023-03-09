News
Code Geass, GaoGaiGar Character Designer Takahiro Kimura Passes Away
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Animator was dealing with amyloidosis
The official website for the Code Geass franchise announced on Thursday that character designer and animator Takahiro Kimura passed away on March 5, after battling amyloidosis.
Kimura designed the characters or adapted the original character designs for such anime as the Code Geass franchise, GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves, Betterman, Dirty Pair Flash, Brigadoon, and GUNxSWORD. More recently, he served as the character animation director for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway.
Sources: Code Geass franchise's official website via Hachima Kikō, Oricon News