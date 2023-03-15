Seven Seas Licenses Lonely Castle in the Mirror, Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing, The Secret of Friendship, More Manga

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed, andmanga. It has also licensed the manga and light novel series for

The company will release the first volume of Mizuki Tsujimura and Tomo Taketomi 's Lonely Castle in the Mirror ( Kagami no Kojō ) manga in November, and it describes the story:

Kokoro is a junior high school student—but after years of bullying, she's become so anxious that she no longer goes to school. One day, she's pulled through her full-length mirror into a castle in another dimension by a girl in a wolf mask. The mysterious girl tells Kokoro and six other kids that they are all competing in a scavenger hunt. If one of them finds a key that unlocks a secret room, that person will get one wish granted. As long as they observe the rules of the world, they can come and go as they please. The seven kids gradually grow closer as they explore the castle, but the scavenger hunt is never far from anyone's mind. After all, only one of them can win and receive their heart's desire.

Mito launched the manga in Ultra Jump in 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume last May. The manga is based on Tsujimura's novel of the same name. Doubleday released the novel in English in April 2021.

The novel inspired an anime film that opened in Japan on December 23. The International Film Festival Rotterdam selected the anime for this year's event. The film screened on February 2 with director Keiichi Hara in attendance.



Mito

Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing

О̄kami no Kawa wo Kabutta Hitsuji Hime

Aki is a wolf-woman who lives in the land of the sheep people. While working as a butler in the royal castle, she happens to save the life of Princess Momo–after which the princess demands that Aki be her private tutor! Momo seems sweet and docile, but she turns out to be a difficult student...and Aki soon learns that the princess' fluffy exterior hides a hungry heart. Aki must deter Momo's advances, but she can only deny her wolf's instincts for so long!

will launch the first volume of's) manga in November. The company describes the story:

Mito debuted the manga on Takeshobo 's Manga Storia Dash website in 2020. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 16.



Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City

Okiraku Ryо̄shu no Tanoshii Ryо̄chi Bо̄ei

Kururi

Van, the fourth son of a powerful noble, is only two years old when he remembers his past life as a salaryman in Japan. With his adult brain in a young body, he's considered a child prodigy...until he displays the “Production Magic” skill when he turns eight. In a family that favors offensive magic, this crafting skill is considered useless in battle, and Van is banished to oversee a tiny country town in disgrace. With only his personal maid, the memories of his past life, and his “worthless” magic, can Van improve the fortunes of this little village—and himself?

The first volume of, and Maro Aoiro's) manga will launch in January. The first volume of Akaike and's light novel series will debut in the same month.describes the story:

The manga debuted in Comic Gardo in August 2021. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 25. The light novel series launched in September 2021 and its third volume shipped in Japan in August 2022.



The Secret of Friendship

Tomodachi no Hanashi

Eiko and her best friend Moe couldn't be more different: Eiko is a shy, average-looking girl while Moe is beautiful and envied by everyone at their high school. Though their personalities are total opposites, the bond between them is incredibly strong. Moe might have an endless supply of suitors, but when it comes to actually dating them, she has a condition: her boyfriend must value Eiko more than he does Moe. No one has yet been able to meet her condition—not until a boy named Tsuchida appears, at least. What will Eiko do when her relationship with her best friend begins to change?

will release the single volume ofand's) manga in December, and it describes the story:

The creators launched the manga in Deluxe Margaret in 2009. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2010.



The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything!

108-kai Korosareta Akuyaku Reijо̄: Subete wo Omoidashita no de, Otome wa Ruby de Kiseki-shimasu

In each of her past lives, Scarlet was the despised queen of her kingdom–and each time, her reign was ended by a group of heroes led by Scarlet's rival, Arisa. Scarlet never even survived beyond age 28! After Scarlet dies for the 108th time, all her memories of her past lives (and deaths) are unlocked for her 109th life. Scarlet is determined to do things differently this time...but it might not be up to her, if all those past deaths were the result of a curse. Can she find a way for her 109th life to break the cycle?

The first volume of, and's) manga will launch in October.describes the story:

The manga launched in Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2020, and the fourth and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 3. The original novel series debuted in 2018.



Source: Press releases