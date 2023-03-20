Capcom Streams MegaMan NT Warrior Anime on Twitch, YouTube

©Capcom

Rockman.EXE

Mega Man Battle Network

announced on Monday that it will stream the first two seasons of the) anime, based on the company'sgames, on its channel from Tuesday-Friday. Episodes will stream on each of the four days from 1:00 p.m. EDT to 10:00 p.m. EDT.

CAPCOM will upload episodes on YouTube after they stream on Twitch .

The anime premiered in 2002, and the first two seasons follow Mega Man Battle Network 1 & 2 . The Kids WB block aired the series in the West in 2003.

The anime got multiple sequels in Japan, including Rockman.EXE Axess , Rockman.EXE Stream , Rockman.EXE Beast , and Rockman.EXE Beast+ .

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 14. The collection will feature 10 games (including alternate versions): Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue/White, Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun/Blue Moon, Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman/Team Colonel , and Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar/Cybeast Falzar . The collection will also be available digitally as two separate volumes. The first volume will include Mega Man Battle Network 1-3 , and the second volume will include 4-6.

The first Mega Man Battle Network game, an RPG spinoff of the Mega Man platformer games, launched for GBA in 2001. The second game launched in 2001 in Japan and in 2002 in the West. Starting with the third entry, the games had two versions each. Mega Man Battle Network 3 launched in 2002 in Japan and 2003 in the West, the fourth game debuted in 2003 in Japan and 2004 in the West, the fifth entry launched in 2004 in Japan and 2005 in the West, and the final game in the mainline series launched in 2005 in Japan and 2006 in the West.

Source: Press release