News
Turkey! Original Anime Reveals Cast, Bowling Story Concept
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hana Hishikawa, Kana Ichinose, Haruki Iwata, Yūki Tenma, Aya Saitō join cast
Pony Canyon's special stage event at AnimeJapan 2023 revealed the cast members for it and Bakken Record's Turkey! original anime on Saturday. The event also revealed that the anime will center on bowling. The cast members include:
- Hana Hishikawa as Mai Otonashi (top left in image above)
- Kana Ichinose as Rina Kodai (top center)
- Haruki Iwata as Sayuri Ichinose (top right)
- Yūki Tenma as Nozomi Mitake (bottom left)
- Ayasa Itō as Nanase Nikaidō (bottom right)
The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture
Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.
Sources: Pony Canyon AnimeJapan 2023 special stage, Turkey! anime's Twitter account, MoCa News