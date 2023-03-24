×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Turkey! Original Anime Reveals Cast, Bowling Story Concept

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hana Hishikawa, Kana Ichinose, Haruki Iwata, Yūki Tenma, Aya Saitō join cast

Pony Canyon's special stage event at AnimeJapan 2023 revealed the cast members for it and Bakken Record's Turkey! original anime on Saturday. The event also revealed that the anime will center on bowling. The cast members include:

turkey
© Bakken Record, Pony Canyon Inc., Turkey! Production Committee

turkey_teaser
© Bakken Record, Pony Canyon Inc., Turkey! Production Committee
The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture

Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.

Sources: Pony Canyon AnimeJapan 2023 special stage, Turkey! anime's Twitter account, MoCa News

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives