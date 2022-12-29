Tatsunoko's Bakken Record, Pony Canyon Announce Original Anime Turkey!

A website opened on Thursday to announce the original anime production Turkey! from Tatsunoko Production 's relatively recent label Bakken Record and Pony Canyon . The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual and staff:

Set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture, the anime teases the visual of five high school girls on a train station platform with the following tagline, "Our story, which can't be told just for fun."

Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! , A Devil and Her Love Song ) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ( "Ippon" Again! ) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.

There will be a "Nagano Prefecture's Chikuma City x Original Anime Turkey!" booth at Comic Market 101 at the Tokyo Big Sight venue on December 30 and 31. The booth staff will be handing out a limited number of prints of the character designs, scented with aroma of apricots (a local specialty of Chikuma City).

Bakken Record produced anime titles such as Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e , "Ippon" Again! , and Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood . Pony Canyon is known for collaborating on the production and music for such anime as Attack on Titan , Fairy Tail , and K-ON! .

