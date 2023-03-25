News
Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Unveils June 29 Launch, Manga & Novel
posted on by Egan Loo, Crystalyn Hodgkins
The AnimeJapan 2023 special stage panel for Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game announced on Saturday that the game will launch on June 29 for Nintendo Switch, and this summer for iOS and Android. The panel also announced that the game is spawning a manga and novel, both of which started serializing on Sunday at midnight (March 25 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). Square Enix is also streaming the game's opening movie.
【OPムービー】— 『結合男子』公式@広報モル (@Ketsugou_PR) March 25, 2023
『#結合男子』2023.6.29 on sale
オープニングムービー公開！🎥✨
主題歌：「結歌叛唱」
作詞・作曲：上松範康(Elements Garden)
編曲：近藤世真(Elements Garden)
歌：純位志献官 総員 pic.twitter.com/zZ0EKb9uCp
The main game will offer four characters for 3,300 yen (about US$25). Players can obtain six more characters by download for 1,100 yen (about US$8.50) each.
The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Commitments to Dawn- manga is serializing semi-monthly on the Manga UP! service. Hinano Mitsuki is drawing the manga.
【新連載開始！】— マンガＵＰ！ (@mangaup_PR) March 25, 2023
「結合男子 -Commitments to Dawn-」
マンガ：@Mitsuki_hinano
ゲーム：@Ketsugou_PR
ゲーム『結合男子』の前日譚となる、媒人が現れる前の
在りし日々を描いたコミカライズが始動！https://t.co/7qbdMx4bBx#結合男子 #マンガUP pic.twitter.com/xWFb9RsCLs
The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Fragments from Dusk- novel is serializing weekly. Naruki Nagakawa and Yō Asahi (name romanization not confirmed) are writing the novel.
【新連載開始！】— マンガＵＰ！ (@mangaup_PR) March 25, 2023
「結合男子 -Fragments from Dusk-（小説）」
著者：#麻日珱 永川成基@n_nagakawa
ゲーム：@Ketsugou_PR
志献官たちの心の内に秘められた、記憶の断片を描くオムニバスノベル集。
→https://t.co/hwKl1rhfpg#結合男子 #マンガUP pic.twitter.com/lKIlIayhWI
In the "friendship bonding simulation adventure" game, characters who can control a chemical element are known as “Shikenkan.” The story follows the characters as they attempt to avert the end of the world through chemical bonding during the course of 50 days. The game will begin with 45 story routes with 90 different endings.
Sources: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event, Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game's Twitter account
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history