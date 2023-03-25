Square Enix's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Unveils June 29 Launch, Manga & Novel

Game about boys who control chemical elements, must avert world's end by bonding

The AnimeJapan 2023 special stage panel for Square Enix 's Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game announced on Saturday that the game will launch on June 29 for Nintendo Switch, and this summer for iOS and Android. The panel also announced that the game is spawning a manga and novel, both of which started serializing on Sunday at midnight (March 25 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). Square Enix is also streaming the game's opening movie.

The main game will offer four characters for 3,300 yen (about US$25). Players can obtain six more characters by download for 1,100 yen (about US$8.50) each.

The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Commitments to Dawn- manga is serializing semi-monthly on the Manga UP! service. Hinano Mitsuki is drawing the manga.

The Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions -Fragments from Dusk- novel is serializing weekly. Naruki Nagakawa and Yō Asahi (name romanization not confirmed) are writing the novel.

In the "friendship bonding simulation adventure" game, characters who can control a chemical element are known as “Shikenkan.” The story follows the characters as they attempt to avert the end of the world through chemical bonding during the course of 50 days. The game will begin with 45 story routes with 90 different endings.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event, Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game's Twitter account