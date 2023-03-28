Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game ends service on September 4

©Studio Dice, Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Konami, Konami Digital Entertainment

Yu Gi Oh! Cross Duel

The official website for theiOS and Android game announced on Tuesday that the game is ending service on September 4 at 1:00 a.m. EDT.

Sales of in-game Crystal currency have halted. Refunds for unused Crystals will will be available starting on September 5.

There will be a new single-player event based on Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens on April 4 and a new raid event on April 13.

The game launched for smartphones in July 2022 in Japan and on September 6, 2022 worldwide. It features four-player card battles.