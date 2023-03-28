News
Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel Smartphone Game Ends Service
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game ends service on September 4
The official website for the Yu Gi Oh! Cross Duel iOS and Android game announced on Tuesday that the game is ending service on September 4 at 1:00 a.m. EDT.
Sales of in-game Crystal currency have halted. Refunds for unused Crystals will will be available starting on September 5.
There will be a new single-player event based on Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens on April 4 and a new raid event on April 13.
The game launched for smartphones in July 2022 in Japan and on September 6, 2022 worldwide. It features four-player card battles.
Source: Yu Gi Oh! Cross Duel game's website (link 2) via Hachima Kikо̄