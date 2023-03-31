Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha Fantasy Adventure Novels Get Anime

© Kiraku Kishima, Tea, Hobby Japan

The official Twitter accounts of's HJ Novels imprint andsite announced on Friday that an anime adaptation of's(The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series is in the works.

The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.

HJ Novels published the first novel volume with illustrations by Tea ( Villainess Level 99 ) in December 2018, and the 11th volume shipped on December 19. Ken Ogino ( Lady Justice ) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019, and Hobby Japan published the seventh volume on Saturday.