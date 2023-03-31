News
Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha Fantasy Adventure Novels Get Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The official Twitter accounts of Hobby Japan's HJ Novels imprint and Comic Fire site announced on Friday that an anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima's Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naru (The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series is in the works.
The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.
HJ Novels published the first novel volume with illustrations by Tea (Villainess Level 99) in December 2018, and the 11th volume shipped on December 19. Ken Ogino (Lady Justice) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019, and Hobby Japan published the seventh volume on Saturday.
Sources: HJ Novels' Twitter account, Comic Fire's Twitter account