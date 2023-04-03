Pokémon Horizons: The Series Anime Gets Shōjo Manga in Ciao Magazine

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine announced on Monday that Kahori Orito will launch a new manga based on Liko, the female protagonist of the new Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime, titled Pocket Monster ~Liko no Takaramono~ (Pocket Monster ~Liko's Treasure~). The manga will launch in the magazine's June issue on May 2. The series will center on Liko and her Pokémon's new adventures.

© Shogakukan Inc. 2023, Kahori Orito

The Pokémon Horizons: The Series (English title), the new anime in the Pokémon franchise , will premiere on April 14 and will have a one-hour first-episode special. The show will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. The Pokémon Company previously stated in an English press release that the anime will premiere in 2023 "and beyond."

The anime will follow completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and will also feature the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime will also feature the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The anime is getting a manga adaptation that will start serialization in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine on April 14.