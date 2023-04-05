Abrams ComicArts to Begin Publishing Manga in Fall 2024

Abrams Books Imprint to become full division within company

Comics industry news source ICv2 reported on Tuesday that Abrams ComicArts, an imprint of Abrams Books, will begin licensing manga and other international titles for release in fall 2024. The imprint will become a full division of the company.

Rodolphe Lachat will head the Abrams ComicArts division. Charles Kochman, the founding head of the imprint, will be editor-in-chief of Abrams ComicArts. Lachat added in a statement that the move to publish manga will be "Abrams' first manga program," and that the move will allow the division to leverage its relationship with French publisher Média-Participations (MPP), the parent company of Abrams Books. MPP itself publishes manga in France through different subsidiary companies.

Abrams Books founded the Abrams ComicArts imprint in 2009. The imprint focuses on graphic novels and books about comic book history.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)