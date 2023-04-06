World of Summoning Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga debuted in February 2022

Shо̄kan Suru Sekai

This year's May issue of'sannounced on Friday that's manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue.

The manga launch Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. The manga has a worldwide simultaneous release in English and French. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 6.

The battle fantasy takes place in present-day Tokyo and combines the themes of summoners and an academy. The story follows Tokoyo, a boy who does not know his parents and who admires summoners. There is a secret about Tokoyo that could be world-shaking.

Kodama launched the vampire comedy manga Blood Lad in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2009, and ended it in September 2016. The manga's 17th and final compiled volume shipped in Japan in December 2016. Yen Press publishes the manga and the spinoff manga Bloody Brat in North America. The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation, which premiered in 2013. Viz Media streamed the series on Hulu as it aired in Japan, and released it on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in September 2014.

Kodama and Yukinori Kitajima launched the manga Hamatora in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump in November 2013, and ended it in December 2014. Shueisha shipped the third and final compiled volume of the manga in February 2015. The manga was part of a multimedia project that also featured two anime series, two stage plays, and a Nintendo 3DS game by FuRyu. Crunchyroll streamed both anime series as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released both anime seasons on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2016.

Kodama launched the Demon Tune series in Jump SQ. in January 2018, and the manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in December 2018. The series ended in May 2019.

