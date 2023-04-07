Birdie Wing Anime Gets Switch Game in English on June 15

VIVERSE also plans to release mobile game, VR golf experiences, metaverse events for franchise

VIVERSE and WOWWOW Technology announced on Friday that they are developing a video game for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime. The game is also titled Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , and it is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on June 15 in Japanese, English, and Traditional Chinese.

Nintendo describes the game:

"Experience golf with Eve, Aoi, and friends in a detailed graphic recreation for Nintendo Switch™! The game features a story mode that recreates the classic storyline portrayed in the animation, as well as a free mode that allows players to use Joy-Con™ swing controls to play against each other. In addition, there are mini-games to experience the gimmicky putting practice. Let's experience the world of BIRDIE WING more deeply through the visual game.

VIVERSE also says it will release metaverse events, VR golf experiences, and a mobile game for the franchise.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season will premiere on April 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the first anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

Sources: Nintendo eShop, VIVERSE, 4Gamer (Igarashi)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.