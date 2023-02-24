Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Visual, April 7 Premiere

to stream series as it airs.

The official Twitter account for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime, revealed on Friday that the show's second season will premiere on April 7. The Twitter account also revealed a new visual.

©BNP/BIRDIE WING Golf Club

Kohmi Hirose returns from the first season to perform the opening theme song "Venus Line," while Sarasa Kadowaki performs the ending theme song "Kimi ga Iru Kara" (Since You're Here).

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the first anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

