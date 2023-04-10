Spy×Family Manga Wins Japan Cartoonists Association Award

©Tatsuya Endō, Shueisha

Fūshi Manga De Toku Onna Wo Matsu Barrier

Magazine Rondo

The Japan Cartoonists Association (JCA) announced the winners of the 52nd Japan Cartoonists Association Awards on Monday.'smanga won the grand prize in the Comic division. Toshiko Nishida'smanga won the Cartoon division. Hiromu Matsuo'sbook won in the new Manga division, for being a work that is worthy to the name "manga," but is not part of any genre. Each grand prize includes a gold plaque, medal, and 500,000 yen (about US$3,700) in prize money.

In addition, Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award. Osamu Takeuchi's self-published Vilange manga won the Manga Kingdom Tosa award. The late Yuki Hijiri 's Locke the Superman won the MEXT award. These awards include a silver plaque (gold for MEXT), medal, and 200,000 yen (about US$1,600) in prize money.

The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. Machiko Satonaka served as head of this year's selection committee. Committee members included: Yoshihiro Ikegawa, Jun Ishiko, Naomi Kimura, Riki Kusaka, Yukio Shinohara, Kazuhiko Shimamoto , George Piroshki, Noriko Nagano , Akiko Nemoto, and Masato Hara .



Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association's website, Comic Natalie