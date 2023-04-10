The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady Manga Gets Stage Musical

Stage musical to run in May 2024

© Kazuhiro Fujita, Kodansha

Kuro Hakubutsukan: Ghost and Lady

Shiki Theatre Company announced on Monday that it is producing a stage musical adaptation of's) manga that will open in May 2024 at the Autumn Theater in theShiki Theater in Tokyo. The play will start selling tickets in January 2024.

Scott Schwartz is directing the musical, and Chikae Takahashi is writing the script and lyrics. Harumi Fūki is in charge of composition and arrangement, and Megumi Chinju is the musical director.

The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady manga is the second story in Fujita's The Black Museum ( Kuro Hakubutsukan ) series. It ran in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 2014 to 2015, and Kodansha published the story in two volumes.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the two volumes of the manga in English. The company describes the story:

DARKEST NIGHTINGALE Deep in London's Scotland Yard sits an evidence room dedicated to the greatest mysteries of British history. In this “Black Museum” sits a misshapen hunk of lead—two bullets fused together—the key to the untold story of a wartime encounter between Florence Nightingale, the mother of modern nursing, and a supernatural Man in Grey. The record books show Florence fought for compassion as empires' petty rivalries threatened to destroy the hopes and lives of common people. But a guest in the Black Museum knows the truth is not so simple, and the famed Lady with the Lamp had a ghastly secret…

Fujita published the first story, Kuro Hakubutsukan: Springald , in Morning in 2007, and Kodansha published the story in one volume. Fujita launched the third story in the series titled Kuro Hakubutsukan: Mikazuki yo, Kaibutsu to Odore (The Black Museum: Dance With Beasts, O Crescent Moon) in Morning in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on March 23.

Fujita's Ushio & Tora manga ran from 1990 to 1996 in Weekly Shonen Sunday with 33 volumes. The manga was adapted into an original video anime series in 1992 and a television anime that began in July 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television series, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Studio VOLN produced a television anime adaptation of Fujita's Karakuri Circus ( Le Cirque de Karakuri ) manga that premiered on Amazon in Japan in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas. Fujita's Bakegyamon manga also inspired a television anime in 2006. Another manga, the " Karakuri no Kimi " short story in Fujita's Yoru no Uta collection, inspired the Puppet Princess original video anime project.

Source: Comic Natalie