The Quiet Don Manga's New Live-Action Film Project Reveals More Cast

Film project to debut 4 "episodes" in theaters in May

The official Twitter account for the new live-action film adaptations of Tatsuo Nitta 's The Quiet Don ( Shizukanaru Don - Yakuza Side Story ) manga revealed more cast for the films on Monday. T-Joy revealed the live-action films in January.

© 2023「静かなるドン」製作委員会

Yutaka Kyan (top center in image above) plays the head of a soapland establishment. Susumu Terajima (top left) plays Takeshi Sakamoto . Yoshimi Tachi (lower left) plays Utagawa. Hiroto Honda (bottom center) plays Enatsu. Kenta Kawasaki (lower right) plays Kuge.

Other new cast members include Takahiro Konishi, Anna Konno, Tsubasa Tobinaga , and Hiroki Suzuki .

Previously announced cast members include Kentaro Ito as protagonist Shizuya Kondō, Miwako Kakei as Akemi Akino, Motoko Fukami as Ryūji Naruto, Hiroki Miyake as Shinpachi Ikura, Yoshiyuki Tsubokura as Toshizō Hijikata, Chika Uchida as Ryūko Sakamoto, and Mariko Tsutsui as Tae.

The new film project will consist of four "episodes." The first two episodes will open in theaters in Japan on May 12, followed by the next two episodes the following week. Kento Yamaguchi is directing the film project, and is also penning the scripts alongside Riuji Yoshizaki .

In Nitta's original manga, Shizuya Kondō is the only son of a yakuza boss who walks away from the family business to become an underwear designer. When his father is assassinated, Kondō agrees to take over the yakuza organization on one condition: he keeps his day job. That means he must conceal his criminal activities from his co-workers, including a fellow designer who is also his love interest.

The original manga ran in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Manga Sunday magazine from 1989 to 2012, and had 108 compiled book volumes. NEC BIGLOBE previously published the manga in English. The manga has been adapted into two previous live-action films in 2000 and 2009, a live-action television series in 1994, and a live-action video series that debuted sporadically from 1991 to 2001. It also inspired an OVA adaptation in 1991.