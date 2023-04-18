Jack Jeanne Game Launches in English on June 15

© Sui Ishida/BROCCOLI

Jack Jeanne

Aksys Games revealed on Tuesday that it will release game , Broccoli's collaboration project withmanga creator, in English forSwitch on June 15.

The game will get three limited editions and a standard edition.

Jack Jeanne debuted for Switch in Japan in March 2021 after two delays. The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on March 18. The beginning of the game is available for free on smartphones, but players have to purchase the rest of the game after a certain point.

The game has both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and centers on the theater and a drama school setting. Broccoli stated the game has "20 novels" worth of story. The game's main scenario is fully voiced.

Source: Press release