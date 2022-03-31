Aksys Games to Release Jack Jeanne Switch Game in English in 2023

Release windows for Horgihugh and Friends, Undernauts revealed

Aksys Games announced during the New Games Plus Expo event that it will release the Jack Jeanne game, Broccoli's collaboration project with Tokyo Ghoul manga creator Sui Ishida , for Nintendo Switch in English in 2023.

The company also revealed the following release dates and windows:

Horgihugh and Friends for Nintendo Switch - June 16

for Switch - June 16 Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi for PlayStation 5 - summer 2022

for 5 - summer 2022 RICO London for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One - April 28

Aksys Games describes Jack Jeanne :

Kisa is about to give up her dream of becoming an actor when she is given the opportunity to attend the prestigious All Boys Drama School that she has always admired. She is granted admission with two conditions: be chosen as the lead in the final performance and hide her identity as a girl! Competition at the school is fierce and the rivalry is real! Will Kisa be able to forge powerful bonds with her all-male classmates while competing against them? Will she be cast in the lead role in the final performance at the end of the year all while keeping her secret?

Jack Jeanne's official Twitter account previously revealed earlier this month that the game would get releases in English and Traditional Chinese. The game's UI and text will get English and Chinese translations but the voice acting and music will remain in Japanese in the localized releases.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2021 after two delays.

The game has both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and centers on the theater and a drama school setting. Broccoli stated the game has "20 novels" worth of story. The game's main scenario is fully voiced.

Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and he also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. Shin Towada ( Tokyo Ghoul novel series) penned the game's scenario alongside Ishida. Akira Kosemura composed the music. Lownine is credited for concept art, while Seishiro is credited for choreography. Broccoli developed the game in collaboration with Happinet.

