The Quiet Don Manga's New Live-Action Film Project Reveals Trailer, Poster

Film project to debut 4 "episodes" in theaters in May

The staff for the new live-action film adaptations of Tatsuo Nitta 's The Quiet Don ( Shizukanaru Don - Yakuza Side Story ) manga revealed the films' trailer on Wednesday.

The staff also revealed the film project's poster on Monday.

The new film project will consist of four "episodes." The first two episodes will open in theaters in Japan on May 12, followed by the next two episodes the following week. Kento Yamaguchi is directing the film project, and is also penning the scripts alongside Riuji Yoshizaki . T-Joy revealed the live-action films in January.

The films' cast members include:

Kentaro Ito as protagonist Shizuya Kondō

as protagonist Shizuya Kondō Miwako Kakei as Akemi Akino

Motoko Fukami as Ryūji Naruto

Hiroki Miyake as Shinpachi Ikura

as Shinpachi Ikura Yoshiyuki Tsubokura as Toshizō Hijikata

Chika Uchida as Ryūko Sakamoto

Mariko Tsutsui as Tae

as Tae Yutaka Kyan as the head of a soapland establishment

Susumu Terajima as Takeshi Sakamoto

as Takeshi Sakamoto Yoshimi Tachi as Utagawa

Hiroto Honda as Enatsu

as Enatsu Kenta Kawasaki as Kuge

Other cast members include Takahiro Konishi, Anna Konno, Tsubasa Tobinaga , and Hiroki Suzuki .

In Nitta's original manga, Shizuya Kondō is the only son of a yakuza boss who walks away from the family business to become an underwear designer. When his father is assassinated, Kondō agrees to take over the yakuza organization on one condition: he keeps his day job. That means he must conceal his criminal activities from his co-workers, including a fellow designer who is also his love interest.

The original manga ran in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Manga Sunday magazine from 1989 to 2012, and had 108 compiled book volumes. NEC BIGLOBE previously published the manga in English. The manga has been adapted into two previous live-action films in 2000 and 2009, a live-action television series in 1994, and a live-action video series that debuted sporadically from 1991 to 2001. It also inspired an OVA adaptation in 1991.

