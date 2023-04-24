The Game Awards' 10-Year Anniversary Concert Features Music From Elden Ring, Final Fantasy XVI Games

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra plays concert at Hollywood Bowl on June 25

The staff of The Game Awards and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced on Thursday that the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will play a 10-year anniversary concert for the award show at the Hollywood Bowl on June 25. The concert will feature musical arrangements from the Elden Ring and Final Fantasy XVI games.

The concert will also include music from Arcane, Diablo, God Of War, Hades, Hogwarts Legacy, League Of Legends, Marvel's Spider-Man, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi, and The Last Of Us.

Grammy-winning and BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe will lead the concert. Balfe has composed The Game Awards theme song and has conducted The Game Awards Orchestra for the past five years.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 event.

Source: Press release