Shizuki Fujisawa's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai Manga Gets TV Anime This Fall

A website opened on Friday to announce that a television anime of Shizuki Fujisawa 's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai (Youth Story of a Family or The Four Yuzuki Brothers) manga has been green-lit. The studio Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) is animating the project for this fall.

© (c)藤沢志月・小学館／「柚木さんちの四兄弟。」製作委員会

The coming-of-age story follows four brothers — from oldest to youngest, the family's breadwinner and school teacher Hayato, the aloof Mikoto who dotes on Minato perhaps too much, the meek Minato, and the confident first grader Gakuto.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Gunma-chan , Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is directing the anime at Shuka , and Orie Tanaka ( Natsume's Book of Friends animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga has been running in Shogakukan 's shōjo manga magazine Betsucomi since 2018, and Shogakukan published the 13th compiled book volume on January 26. The manga won the shōjo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.

Update: Staff added. Thanks, harushiga.

Source: Comic Natalie