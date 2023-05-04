Diamond in the Rough Manga Enters Last Arc

© Nao Sasaki, Shueisha

Aragane no Ko

The 57th chapter of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga has entered its last arc.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A world where "stone" is at the center. Akaboshi, an ore craftsman visits an underground village and meets a boy whose left foot is petrified. The boy's goal is to find the man with a three-line piercing but he holds a secret...?! The two of them set off on a journey to save his family!

Sasaki launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in November 2020. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 4. Shueisha began publishing the manga in MANGA Plus in September 2021, and it is now publishing chapters as they release in Japan.