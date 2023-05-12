B-Project Idol Anime's 3rd Season Unveils Title, New Studio, October Debut

The B-Project idol franchise announced the B-Project ~Netsuretsu*Love Call~ ( B-Project : Passionate*Love Call) title, staff, cast, and October premiere of the franchise 's third anime season on Friday.

© B-PROJECT

The new season will feature the returning staff and cast, but Asahi Production is handling production, instead of A-1 Pictures or BN Pictures as in previous seasons. The main staff includes:

The " B-Project Birthday Project 'Time'" will celebrate the 14 members' birthdays with singles, starting with Thrive's Gōshi Kaneshiro on July 4. Each member's CD single will include not only a solo song (both the standard version and a version without the vocal track) but also a mini drama. A Special Box edition will bundle two badges, acrylic stand, and one of three randomly distributed postcards. The official fan club for MAGES ' Love&Art brand will offer an exclusive Platinum Plan Member CD edition that includes the Special Box, a special bromide card (a select few with a foil-stamped reproduced signature, randomly distributed), and another heart-shaped badge.

© B-PROJECT

B-Project is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the second season:

Protagonist Sumisora Tsubasa works in the A&R division of industry giant record company "Gandala Music." Together with the members of B-PROJECT , the idol unit she manages, they overcame all manner of accidents and even achieved their dream of performing a concert at the JAPAN Dome, which was a huge success! Tsubasa, Kitakore, THRIVE, and MoonS head towards their next stage and meet KiLLER KiNG. The next emotional stage of " B-PROJECT " begins now--!

The first two seasons' staff included MAGES head Chiyomaru Shikura ( Steins;Gate , Occultic;Nine ), credited with planning and original work. The original illustrations were credited to Utako Yukihiro , and Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ) was the overall producer. Makoto Moriwaki ( Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , PriPara ) replaced Eiji Suganuma as director in the second season.

Source: Comic Natalie