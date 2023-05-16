EXCLUSIVE: Dark Horse to Release Trigun Manga in Deluxe Hardcover Edition

Manga launches in bookstores on December 5, in comic shops on December 6

announced on Tuesday that it will release a hardcover Deluxe Edition of'smanga, as well as a hardcover Deluxe Edition of the followupmanga. Both releases will will feature the original oversized 7x10" page format for both manga.Deluxe Edition will have 672 pages, and will compile the two volumes of themanga, while theDeluxe Edition's first volume will have 584 pages.

Trigun Deluxe Edition will launch in bookstores on December 5 and in comic shops on December 6, while Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition will launch in April 2024.

The company describes Trigun Deluxe Edition:

On the forbidding desert planet of Gunsmoke, a sixty billion double-dollar bounty hangs over the head of Vash the Stampede, a pistol-packing pacifist with a weapon capable of punching holes in a planet. Every trigger-happy psycho in creation is aiming to claim Vash dead or alive—preferably dead!—and although Vash believes in nonviolence, he won't go down without a fight. And when Vash fights, destruction is sure to follow!

Trigun Maximum

Vash the Stampede, the galaxy's deadliest gunslinger, emerges from two years in hiding to help his beleaguered desert homeworld, Gunsmoke. But the Stampede's many enemies have kept their motors running, and they're back on his trail and determined to bring Vash to ground—hard! And a new crowd of bounty hunters, badasses, and braincases are also looking to cash in the sixty-billion double-dollar price tag on his head!

The company describesDeluxe Edition:

The first manga ran in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Shonen Captain magazine from 1995 to 1997. The manga returned with Trigun Maximum in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine later in 1997 and ran until 2007. Dark Horse Comics previously published the original Trigun manga and Trigun Maximum in English.

Madhouse produced a television anime adaptation of the manga that aired for 26 episodes in Japan in 1998.

The Trigun: Badlands Rumble anime film debuted in April 2010 and was the first new Trigun animation in over a decade. The anime's world premiere was at Sakura-Con in April 2010, although the anime Studio Madhouse 's plans for the project date back to 2005. The film is based on a story by original manga creator Nightow and director Satoshi Nishimura .

The Trigun Stampede anime premiered on January 7 and ended on March 25. A final phase of the anime has been green-lit.

