News
Shuna's Journey, Black Paradox, Look Back, More Manga Nominated for Eisner Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Wednesday.
The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:
- Junji Ito's Black Paradox (translated by Jocellyne Allen)
- Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back (translated by Amanda Haley)
- Masaaki Nakayama's PTSD Radio (translated by Adam Hirsch)
- Hayao Miyazaki's Shuna's Journey (translated by Alex Dudok de Wit)
- Murasaki Yamada's Talk to My Back (translation by Ryan Holmberg)
The awards also nominated Junji Ito for the Best Writer/Artist category. The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, which includes the chapter "XX, XY, and XXY: Genderqueer Bodies in Hagio Moto's Science Fiction Manga" by Keiko Miyajima, received a nomination in the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.
Junji Ito's Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection (translated by Jocelyne Allen) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History also won last year's award for Best Academic/Scholarly Work.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)