Shuna's Journey, Black Paradox, Look Back, More Manga Nominated for Eisner Awards

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Wednesday.

The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:

The awards also nominated Junji Ito for the Best Writer/Artist category. The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions, which includes the chapter "XX, XY, and XXY: Genderqueer Bodies in Hagio Moto's Science Fiction Manga" by Keiko Miyajima, received a nomination in the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.

Junji Ito 's Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection (translated by Jocelyne Allen ) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. Eike Exner's Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History also won last year's award for Best Academic/Scholarly Work.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)