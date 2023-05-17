Spirited Away Stage Play Rerun Reveals Cast for Nagoya Run

New run features mix of returning, new cast members

©Toho Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

Spirited Away : Live on Stage

Spirited Away

The staff for, the stage play ofand'sanime film, revealed on Wednesday the cast for the play's return at the Misono-za Theatre in Nagoya.

As previously announced, Kanna Hashimoto ( Gintama , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Kingdom ) and Mone Kamishiraishi ( your name. , live-action Chihayafuru ) both return to their shared role as Chihiro. The other cast members include (multiple actors indicate alternating performances):

Kotarō Daigo and Hiroki Miura as Haku (returning from the previous run)

and as Haku (returning from the previous run) Kaiji Moriyama, Kenta Kojiri, and Hikaru Yamano as Kaonashi (No-Face)

Yuki Hana as Rin and Chihiro's mother

Tomorowo Taguchi as Kamaji (returning from the previous run)

Mari Natsuki and Romi Park as Yubaba and Zeniba (returning from the previous run)

and as Yubaba and Zeniba (returning from the previous run) Keisuke Horibe as Aniyaku and Chihiro's father

as Aniyaku and Chihiro's father Toshihiko Itō as Chichiyaku

Obata no Oniisan (comedian) as Aogaeru (returning from the previous run)

The staff specified that the cast list is for the run at the Misono-za Theatre from August 13-26. The staff did not reveal if the cast will be the same in the play's upcoming run at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo in March 2024.

The stage play ran in Japan with two different sets of cast members. The play's first run debuted at the Imperial Theatre from February to March 2022, then went on tour to Osaka in April, Fukuoka in May, Sapporo in June, and Nagoya in June and July for a total of 102 performances. Some Fukuoka performances of the stage play were canceled to Hashimoto being diagnosed with COVID-19, and similarly canceled some Nagoya performances due to Park, Kamishiraishi, and some staff and cast members also being infected with COVID-19.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning director and the Royal Shakespeare Company's Honorary Associate Director John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby, Daddy Long Legs) wrote and directed the production.

GKIDS theatrically screened a recorded performance of both versions of the stage play. The version with Hashimoto screened in North America on April 23 and 25, and the version with Kamishiraishi screened on April 27 and May 2.

Spirited Away was previously the highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide until Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train surpassed the record. Spirited Away remains the only non-English-language title to win the Academy Awards' Best Animated Feature award, which it earned in 2003.

Source: Comic Natalie