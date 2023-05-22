Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime's Sanctuary Arc Casts Rena Maeda

Maeda joins cast as Maria of the 13 Apostles

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series revealed a new cast member for the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary- ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi: Seiiki-hen ) series on Monday. Rena Maeda voices the character of Maria (nicknamed "Cat of Steel"), one of the 13 Apostles who are the most powerful magicians. The character will appear in the anime's seventh episode on Wednesday.

© 秋田禎信・草河遊也・TOブックス／魔術士オーフェンはぐれ旅製作委員会2023

The Sanctuary Arc debuted on April 12. The new cast members for the arc include:

Showtaro Morikubo , who voices Orphen and has performed previous opening themes for the show, is performing the new opening theme song "Motive Rain." Mai Fuchigami is returning to perform the new ending theme song "Shūen no Destiny" (Destiny of the End).

Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi: Urban Rama-hen ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ), the third season, premiered on the AT-X channel on January 18. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

The first season premiered in January 2020, and ended with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in January 2021. Funimation again streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the beginning of the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Yūya Kusaka . The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series in December 2019, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years. A new volume shipped in January 2021.

