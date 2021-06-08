Funimation Streams Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen ), the new Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) television anime's second season, on Wednesday. Returning cast members include David Matranga as Orphen (who voiced the character in both the first season and the original series), Sarah Wiedenheft as Claiomh, Ry McKeand as Majic, and Lindsay Seidel as Azalie.

The second season of the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series premiered on January 20. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan.

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) returned from the first season to direct the new season at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) was also back in charge of the series scripts. Yoko Kikuchi and Rio replaced Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) as the character designers, and Miyo Hanami replaced Keisuke Kawatani as the CG director. Shinnosuke returned to compose the music.

Showtaro Morikubo performed the opening theme song "Light of Justice." Morikubo also stars in the series as the titular Orphen. He performed the first season's opening theme song with his buzz★Vibes music unit.

The first season premiered on AT-X in January 2020, and ended in March 2020 with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the beginning of the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Kusaka. The new anime commemorated the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series last December, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years. A new volume shipped on January 20.

