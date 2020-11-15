Showtaro Morikubo Performs Opening Theme for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck Anime

2nd season also starring Morikubo premieres on January 20

The official website for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series revealed on Saturday that Showtaro Morikubo will perform the opening theme song "Light of Justice" for Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi Kimluck-hen ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck ), the show's second season. Morikubo also stars in the series as the titular Orphen. He also performed the first season's opening theme song with his buzz★Vibes music unit.

The show will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 20 at 10:00 p.m. The series will then debut on WOWOW on the same day at 24:00 (effectively January 21), followed by BS Fuji on January 21 at 24:30 (effectively January 22 at 12:30 a.m.). Akari Kitō is joining the second season as Mädchen Amick, a swordswoman who is a member of a group of thieves.

The first season premiered on AT-X on January 7, and ended in March with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) directed the first season at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) designed the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka .

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Kusaka. The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series on December 25, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years.